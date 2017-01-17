Sony Pictures Animation Teases Upcoming Slate

The Sony Pictures Animation campus in Culver City, California was host today to a special look ahead at what the studio has on the horizon. Read on for a film-by-film breakdown of projects like The Smurfs: The Lost Village , The Emoji Movie , The Star , Hotel Transylvania 3 , the still-untitled animated Spider-Man film and Vivo , an original musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

