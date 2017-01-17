Sony Pictures Animation Teases Upcomi...

Sony Pictures Animation Teases Upcoming Slate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ComingSoon.net

The Sony Pictures Animation campus in Culver City, California was host today to a special look ahead at what the studio has on the horizon. Read on for a film-by-film breakdown of projects like The Smurfs: The Lost Village , The Emoji Movie , The Star , Hotel Transylvania 3 , the still-untitled animated Spider-Man film and Vivo , an original musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 1 hr RMG El Rey de Tra... 63
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in... 5 hr Gene 1
Review: Belal Hamideh Law 6 hr ElijahHolmes 2
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 9 hr painterdavegln 12
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr painterdavegln 811
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 17 hr Channel 71 LA 180
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Nov '16 C Welles 13
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC