Sony Pictures Animation Teases Upcoming Slate
The Sony Pictures Animation campus in Culver City, California was host today to a special look ahead at what the studio has on the horizon. Read on for a film-by-film breakdown of projects like The Smurfs: The Lost Village , The Emoji Movie , The Star , Hotel Transylvania 3 , the still-untitled animated Spider-Man film and Vivo , an original musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
