Rauxa Unveils Digital Content Unit

Culver City, CA-based ad agency Rauxa has announced the launch of it new digital content unit Cats on the Roof . The operation is up and running and has has already completed a number of projects for clients including Verizon, Swarovski, 20th Century Fox, Delta Dental, Alaska Airlines, and others.

