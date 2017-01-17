PacketFabric Unveils its Ethernet Cloud Networking Platform
PacketFabric, a start-up based in Culver City, California emerged from stealth to launch an Ethernet-based cloud networking platform in 11 metropolitan markets across North America that aims to redefine how enterprises procure, consume, and utilize networking connectivity services. The SDN-based, neutral layer-2 connectivity platform combines a completely automated network with terabit-scale performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|24 min
|Barros chingon
|75
|Best Quality Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|2 hr
|Golden
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|6 hr
|Raven
|15
|Illegal Alien Drug Gangs
|7 hr
|The Judge
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|7 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|4
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|8 hr
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC