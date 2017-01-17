PacketFabric Unveils its Ethernet Cloud Networking Platform

PacketFabric, a start-up based in Culver City, California emerged from stealth to launch an Ethernet-based cloud networking platform in 11 metropolitan markets across North America that aims to redefine how enterprises procure, consume, and utilize networking connectivity services. The SDN-based, neutral layer-2 connectivity platform combines a completely automated network with terabit-scale performance.

