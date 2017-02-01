New arts district unveils first mural in downtown Napa
It's the first of what promises to be several public arts project by the newly formed Rail Arts District – Napa. A newly formed Napa area alliance is upping the ante art-wise for downtown Napa, starting with a recently completed mural created by two “internationally recognized artists.” “Knocking on Heaven's Door,” by BEZT and Natalia Rak of Poland, now covering the sides of The Napa Valley Register and Napa Auto Parts buildings, is the first public art project of the Rail Arts District Napa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|22 min
|Former Member
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|41 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Dave
|29
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|15 hr
|Horacio
|20
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|15 hr
|actor arthur senson
|2
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|15 hr
|actor arthur senson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC