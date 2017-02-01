New arts district unveils first mural in downtown Napa

It's the first of what promises to be several public arts project by the newly formed Rail Arts District – Napa. A newly formed Napa area alliance is upping the ante art-wise for downtown Napa, starting with a recently completed mural created by two “internationally recognized artists.” “Knocking on Heaven's Door,” by BEZT and Natalia Rak of Poland, now covering the sides of The Napa Valley Register and Napa Auto Parts buildings, is the first public art project of the Rail Arts District Napa.

