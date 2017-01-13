Michael Lynton to step down as CEO of Sony Entertainment

Lynton, who has led the Japanese-owned studio for 13 years, will resign February 2 to focus on his new role as Chairman of Los Angeles-based Snapchat parent company Snap Inc., Sony said. The dramatic departure follows years of turmoil that have faced the Culver City studio, which has struggled since before a massive cyberhack of its computer systems in 2014.

