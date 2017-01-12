KPCC's 'Take Two' is now minus one
KPCC has announced a revamp of its four-year morning experiment to go big and beyond LA with the "Take Two" show, hosted by Alex Cohen and A Martinez. Cohen will leave the show to become the station's local host of "Morning Edition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Observed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|8 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|TV Producer
|105
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|21 hr
|MVille Miner
|5
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|afriend
|89
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|13
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC