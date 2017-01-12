KPCC's 'Take Two' is now minus one

KPCC's 'Take Two' is now minus one

KPCC has announced a revamp of its four-year morning experiment to go big and beyond LA with the "Take Two" show, hosted by Alex Cohen and A Martinez. Cohen will leave the show to become the station's local host of "Morning Edition."

