Japanese Ramen Icon Tentenyu Expands to Culver City Next
Looks like those rumors about the death of downtown Culver City might have been premature, as the area continues to rise and fall with new restaurant concepts all the time. The latest place to make a splash is Tentenyu , a Japanese ramen icon that originated in Kyoto .
