Is it stupid to buy a TV right before the Stupid Bowl?
Is it stupid to buy a TV right before the Stupid Bowl? Here's what the shopping experts say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGg8YK A shopper loads a TV into a car during the "Black Friday" sales at a Best Buy store in Culver City, California on November 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|24 min
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|27 min
|PresDJTrump
|1
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|2 hr
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|American
|15
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|17 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|right guard
|814
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC