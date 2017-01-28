How much home does $465,000 buy in L....

How much home does $465,000 buy in L.A. County's condo market?

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

In November, the median sales price for condominiums in Greater Los Angeles was $465,000, up 9.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic. About that amount buys an updated two-bedroom in Culver City; a one-bedroom in Little Tokyo; and an ocean-view unit in Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 3 min Inglewood Lanes 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 min Well Well 4
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 38 min Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 3 hr spud 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr melvin perez 20,781
English Bulldog Puppies for sale Los Angeles (Feb '13) 18 hr thuff7066 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 18 hr CRC V900234 53
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 1:47AM PST

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC