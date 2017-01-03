How Marijuana Anonymous Helps Combat Cannabis Dependency
While there is no conclusive scientific evidence that marijuana addiction exists, scores of Angelenos regularly meet up to address their dependency on cannabis. At a recent Marijuana Anonymous meeting, Marcy E. - who uses the initial of her last name in accordance with the organization's privacy policy - has been going to meetings twice a week in West Hollywood and Culver City for four years.
