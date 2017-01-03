How Marijuana Anonymous Helps Combat ...

How Marijuana Anonymous Helps Combat Cannabis Dependency

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: LA Weekly

While there is no conclusive scientific evidence that marijuana addiction exists, scores of Angelenos regularly meet up to address their dependency on cannabis. At a recent Marijuana Anonymous meeting, Marcy E. - who uses the initial of her last name in accordance with the organization's privacy policy - has been going to meetings twice a week in West Hollywood and Culver City for four years.

