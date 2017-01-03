Grand Opening of Downtown's New Flags...

Grand Opening of Downtown's New Flagship Boutique Ji and Miki Miette Saturday, January 14

NEW LINGERIE & LOUNGEWEAR AND KIDS CLOTHING BOUTIQUE OPENS IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CULVER CITY'S HISTORIC TOWN PLAZA WITH GRAND OPENING ON JANUARY 14 specializes in casual chic lingerie and loungewear including a line created by owner and designer Nancy Yoo, the original founder of Fleur't Intimates. With a focus on sustainable luxury, Ji is a destination spot for both comfy and fun loungewear and lingerie and all natural, organic beauty products and aromatherapy essentials.

