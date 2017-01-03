Gnomon Announces Digital Production BFA
Gnomon School of Visual Effects, Games and Animation in Hollywood, California, will begin accepting applications for its first Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Production in 2017. The full-time, four-year BFA degree program is the result of ten years of institutional planning and is positioned to strengthen further Gnomon's 20-year mission to offer education that prepares students for careers in the field of digital entertainment.
