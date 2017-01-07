Fights outside Westfield Culver City ...

Fights outside Westfield Culver City mall spark alarm and a social media frenzy

A series of fights staged by dozens of teenagers outside the Westfield Culver City mall Saturday evening sparked panic among patrons at the shopping center and prompted a social media frenzy, authorities said. Police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. that a man with a gun was in the crowded shopping center.

