Fights outside Westfield Culver City mall spark alarm and a social media frenzy
A series of fights staged by dozens of teenagers outside the Westfield Culver City mall Saturday evening sparked panic among patrons at the shopping center and prompted a social media frenzy, authorities said. Police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. that a man with a gun was in the crowded shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM
|4 hr
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|1
|France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi...
|4 hr
|John Minasian
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|TV Producer
|79
|dogs tortured by horrible men
|Fri
|dhag
|1
|Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ...
|Fri
|Baddboyfilms News...
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Fri
|Sweet
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC