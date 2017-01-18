FAA invites the public to learn about...

FAA invites the public to learn about upcoming airspace and air...

Wednesday Jan 18

A Virgin Atlantic passenger jet crosses a gibbous moon on its way to Los Angeles International Airport. Starting Wednesday night, and for the next three weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration will hold 14 public webinars and workshops to discuss airspace and air traffic control changes across Southern California.

