Culture and Trump: The Actors Gang joins theater world's...

Actors and others affiliated with the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater Thursday night to turn on a "ghostlight" as a symbolic gesture of tolerance on the eve of Trump's inauguration. Actors and others affiliated with the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater Thursday night to turn on a "ghostlight" as a symbolic gesture of tolerance on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

