Coalition Launches Yes on H for Quarter-Cent Sales Tax to End Homelessness

The Yes on H campaign kicked off this morning. The kickoff featured a broad array of elected officials from L.A. County Supervisors to L.A.'s mayor, to representatives from South Gate, Culver City, Pomona, Compton, West Hollywood, and elsewhere.

