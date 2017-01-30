Coalition Launches Yes on H for Quarter-Cent Sales Tax to End Homelessness
The Yes on H campaign kicked off this morning. The kickoff featured a broad array of elected officials from L.A. County Supervisors to L.A.'s mayor, to representatives from South Gate, Culver City, Pomona, Compton, West Hollywood, and elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
