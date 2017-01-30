Celebrate the Largest Concentration o...

Celebrate the Largest Concentration of Public School Theatre Arts...

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Culver City Times

Fourth grade teacher Shonda O'Neal from Farragut Elementary in Culver City Unified School District shared, "Several weeks into our new school year a new student joined our classroom. Her family has had challenges that have impacted her confidence and self-concept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min melvin perez 20,787
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 1 hr Rose of Tralee 9
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 5 hr Rose of Tralee 14
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Sun Rose of Tralee 3
News Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a... Sat guest 3
Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR... Sat Mamee 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC