What Josef Centeno Knows About Downtown's Dining Scene
LA Downtown News is turning to a familiar face in Josef Centen o, asking the popular chef to figure out exactly what Downtown needs right now. His answer? Time, really, so that the neighborhood can focus on itself, figure out what's working and what isn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 min
|TV Producer
|34
|its a fact
|45 min
|afriend
|2
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|55 min
|afriend
|2
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|2 hr
|Wack0 Texas
|36
|crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15)
|5 hr
|yeesy
|2
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|afriend
|87
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|16 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|10
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC