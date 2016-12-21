Ugly Sweater Day: Holiday Pet 'Telethon'
Tune into the Michelson Found Animals Foundation's Facebook page from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 to see ready-for-a-home pets in their seasonal finery. The sixteenth day of the month of December has many laudable attributes, but let us acknowledge one that may go unseen and unsung in many quarters: It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
