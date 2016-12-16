There's No Easy Way to Solve the Problem of Tipping
LA Weekly chats with Leona owner Nyesha Arrington about minimum wage, among other things, in this cool and freewheeling interview . It's a pretty honest look at what it takes to successfully run a restaurant in these uncertain times , while still caring for your staff, being conscious of your price point, and not selling out.
