The Actors' Gang and Sankofa.org Present Lyrics from Lockdown

The Actors' Gang today announced Lyrics From Lockdown, written and performed by Bryonn Bain and directed by Gina Belafonte . The groundbreaking multimedia production tells Bryonn Bain's true story of racial profiling and wrongful incarceration at the hands of New York City police and how this experience led to a transformative friendship with death row inmate Nanon Williams.

