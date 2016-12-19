The Actors' Gang and Sankofa.org Pres...

The Actors' Gang and Sankofa.org Present Lyrics from Lockdown

Monday Dec 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Actors' Gang today announced Lyrics From Lockdown, written and performed by Bryonn Bain and directed by Gina Belafonte . The groundbreaking multimedia production tells Bryonn Bain's true story of racial profiling and wrongful incarceration at the hands of New York City police and how this experience led to a transformative friendship with death row inmate Nanon Williams.

