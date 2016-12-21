Shannen Doherty gives glimpse of breast cancer treatment
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. Doherty posted a photo on Instagram Dec. 13, 2016, of herself in a hospital gown alongside her mother as the actress undergoes radiation treatment for breast cancer.
