Robbery Suspect Who Attacked 90-Year-...

Robbery Suspect Who Attacked 90-Year-Old at Mall Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A documented gang member has been arrested more than a month after allegedly robbing a 90-year-old man at a Culver City mall, police said. The suspect walked up to the elderly man around 12:30 p.m.on Nov. 16 and attacked him inside the Westfield Shopping Center, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 3 hr Genl Forrest 39
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 34
its a fact 5 hr afriend 2
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! 6 hr afriend 2
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 10 hr yeesy 2
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 15 hr afriend 87
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 21 hr Baddboyfilms News 10
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC