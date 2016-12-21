Robbery Suspect Who Attacked 90-Year-Old at Mall Arrested
A documented gang member has been arrested more than a month after allegedly robbing a 90-year-old man at a Culver City mall, police said. The suspect walked up to the elderly man around 12:30 p.m.on Nov. 16 and attacked him inside the Westfield Shopping Center, according to the Culver City Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|3 hr
|Genl Forrest
|39
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|34
|its a fact
|5 hr
|afriend
|2
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|6 hr
|afriend
|2
|crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15)
|10 hr
|yeesy
|2
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|afriend
|87
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|21 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|10
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC