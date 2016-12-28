Kohler Signature Store is First U.S.-...

Kohler Signature Store is First U.S.-Based Retail Location Certified Under New LEED Rating System

Transwestern Sustainability Services today announces it assisted the Kohler Signature Store by Expressions Home Gallery, a 2,822-square-foot retail space and headquarters, in earning LEEDA certification under v4 of the LEED for Interior Design + Constructiona rating system. Located at 3250 Helms Ave. in Culver City, California, the Kohler Signature Store is the first U.S. location and the 11th project in the world to be certified under the LEED v4 Interior Design + Construction: Retaila rating system by the U.S. Green Building Council.

