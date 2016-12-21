Jeopardy
In this Aug. 31, 2016 photo provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc., Cindy Stowell, right, appears on the "Jeopardy!" set with Alex Trebek in Culver City, Calif. Stowell, who competed on "Jeopardy!" while battling terminal colon cancer has died the week before her episode was set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but prize money has gone to cancer research as she wished.
