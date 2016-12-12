'James Bond' studio MGM backs virtual reality start-up Survios in Hollywood's latest VR investment
Movie and television studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has invested in Culver City virtual reality gaming start-up Survios, marking the latest move by Hollywood to bet on the cutting-edge entertainment technology. Survios, founded in 2013 to make games for virtual reality devices, said Tuesday it has closed two separate rounds of funding totaling $50 million, led by New York-based investment firm Lux Capital and Beverly Hills-based MGM, respectively.
