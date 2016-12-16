It's Time to Welcome The Mar Vista to...

It's Time to Welcome The Mar Vista to the Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Eater

When Status Kuo transformed into Little Fatty earlier this year , it indicated that the neighborhood was hungry for change. Though places like Louie's have become mainstays, locals living along Washington and Venice Blvd, and the various neighborhoods of greater Mar Vista wanted a place to call their own without having to venture to Culver City or Venice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 38 min The Western Front 14
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE 48 min Neelum 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Dudley 20,741
Check this out 22 hr Nicole 1
thinking (Jan '13) Fri Now_What- 9
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Nov '16 C Welles 13
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 8:22AM PST

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC