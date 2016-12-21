Center Theatre Group Welcomes Eleven ...

Center Theatre Group Welcomes Eleven New Board Members

Wednesday Dec 21

Center Theatre Group announced the appointment of 11 new board members to its Board of Directors in 2016: Thom Beers, Mara Carieri, Susanne Daniels, Bradford W. Edgerton, M.D., Manuela Cerri Goren, Louise Moriarty, Michael Rogers , Monica Horan Rosenthal, Sandra Stern, Quentin D. Strode and Marshall Trenkmann. "We are thrilled to welcome 11 new members from a multitude of backgrounds to the Center Theatre Group Board of Directors," said Kiki Ramos Gindler , President of the Board.

