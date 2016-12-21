Center Theatre Group Welcomes Eleven New Board Members
Center Theatre Group announced the appointment of 11 new board members to its Board of Directors in 2016: Thom Beers, Mara Carieri, Susanne Daniels, Bradford W. Edgerton, M.D., Manuela Cerri Goren, Louise Moriarty, Michael Rogers , Monica Horan Rosenthal, Sandra Stern, Quentin D. Strode and Marshall Trenkmann. "We are thrilled to welcome 11 new members from a multitude of backgrounds to the Center Theatre Group Board of Directors," said Kiki Ramos Gindler , President of the Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|its a fact
|25 min
|lol
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|40 min
|Duval Stowers OG
|14
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|1 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|39
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|4 hr
|Joan
|1
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC