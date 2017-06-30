Midwives open birth center in Frederi...

Midwives open birth center in Fredericksburg

Tree of Life Midwifery and Birth Center has moved from Culpeper to Fredericksburg and will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at 1003 Mahone St., Suite 102. The practice has three licensed, Certified Professional Midwives-Heidi Horner, Lori Orme and Leah Paul.

