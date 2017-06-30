Culpeper supervisors approve job desc...

Culpeper supervisors approve job descriptions for three new positions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved job descriptions for three new county positions, including that of a fire and rescue administrative assistant, which the Fire and Rescue Association has sought for several years. According to Emergency Services Director Warren Jenkins, the administrative assistant would assist volunteer departments in completing required forms, do grant writing and general administrative work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May '17 Gbc 44
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr '17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 5
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16) Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley (Nov '16) Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Culpeper County was issued at July 06 at 1:18PM EDT

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC