Culpeper supervisors approve job descriptions for three new positions
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved job descriptions for three new county positions, including that of a fire and rescue administrative assistant, which the Fire and Rescue Association has sought for several years. According to Emergency Services Director Warren Jenkins, the administrative assistant would assist volunteer departments in completing required forms, do grant writing and general administrative work.
