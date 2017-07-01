Culpeper man drowns at Orange County lake
A 24-year-old Culpeper man drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming at a beach at Lake of the Woods in Orange County, Virginia. Police said that the incident happened sometime before 4 p.m. which is when the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible drowning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
