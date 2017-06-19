VDOT: Citizen Information Meeting to be Held for Rt. 20-231 Roundabout

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CULPEPER - The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a citizen information meeting to learn about a proposed project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231 in Orange County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Lewis Hall Classroom at Montpelier, 13384 Laundry Road, Montpelier Station.

