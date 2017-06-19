VDOT: Citizen Information Meeting to ...

VDOT: Citizen Information Meeting to be Held for Rt. 20-231 Roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: NBC29

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CULPEPER - The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a citizen information meeting to learn about a proposed project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 231 in Orange County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Lewis Hall Classroom at Montpelier, 13384 Laundry Road, Montpelier Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May '17 Gbc 44
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr '17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 5
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16) Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley (Nov '16) Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC