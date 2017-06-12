UPDATED: Police release names of Remington fatal crash victims
Police today released more details on a fiery crash at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Freeman's Ford Road in Remington on Monday that left two people dead and one seriously injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May '17
|Gbc
|44
|New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper
|Apr '17
|Legal Eagle
|1
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|5
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC