Lidl Makes Long-Awaited U.S. Debut With 10 VA, NC, SC Units

The hype is over and the hoopla began on June 15 when Lidl opened the first 10 of what is expected to be more than 100 stores in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast during the next six months. The initial group of stores - located in Virginia Beach, VA; Hampton, VA; Kinston, NC; Greenville, NC; Sanford, NC; Wilson, NC; Rocky Mount, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; Spartanburg, SC; and Greenville, SC - all were reported to be extremely busy through the first weekend of business, as the German-based discounter which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, VA, concluded its four-day grand opening sale.

