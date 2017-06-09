Gov. Justice' family selling 3 plantations in Virginia
Three plantations with deep roots in colonial Virginia are going up for sale, but with a twist: the latest sellers are the current governor of West Virginia and his family. Jay Justice, now leading the Justice Companies while his father is governor, said the Virginia investment properties are for sale because farming was Gov. Jim Justice's main focus, while his is coal mining.
