Culpeper woman accused of brandishing a machete
A Culpeper woman is accused of brandishing a machete and threatening to cut another woman on East Williams Street on Tuesday. Diane Michelle Amory, 51, who lives in Culpeper but has a Maryland driver's license, was charged with brandishing a machete or other bladed weapon with intent to intimidate, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to court records.
