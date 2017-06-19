Culpeper woman accused of brandishing a machete

A Culpeper woman is accused of brandishing a machete and threatening to cut another woman on East Williams Street on Tuesday. Diane Michelle Amory, 51, who lives in Culpeper but has a Maryland driver's license, was charged with brandishing a machete or other bladed weapon with intent to intimidate, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to court records.

