Culpeper supervisors unanimously approve pretrial services program
A vote that was forecast to be close turned out to slam dunk Tuesday as Culpeper County became the last jurisdiction in its area to adopt a pretrial services program. The issue, which had been batted around for two years and came out of the Board of Supervisors' rules committee with no recommendation, wound up passing by a 7-0 margin after some heavy hitters came out in favor of it.
