Culpeper man arraigned on charges that he paid for sex with a 14-year-old
A Culpeper man entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to criminal charges that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Court records show that Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, met a young girl on Sugardaddy.com, a website used to facilitate interactions between wealthy older men and younger women in exchange for financial support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May '17
|Gbc
|44
|New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper
|Apr '17
|Legal Eagle
|1
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC