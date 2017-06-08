Culpeper man arraigned on charges tha...

Culpeper man arraigned on charges that he paid for sex with a 14-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Culpeper man entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to criminal charges that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Court records show that Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, met a young girl on Sugardaddy.com, a website used to facilitate interactions between wealthy older men and younger women in exchange for financial support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May '17 Gbc 44
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr '17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16) Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley (Nov '16) Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC