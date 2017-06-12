Culpeper board committee dodges reque...

Culpeper board committee dodges request to regulate agri-tourism, Airbnbs

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Culpeper Board of Supervisors Rules Committee took no action Tuesday on controversial issues involving property and individual rights-agri-tourism, Airbnb, requiring small business owners to register with the county. Planning Director Sam McLaren suggested that some county policy should be formulated to deal with agri-tourism, which has taken on a new and extremely broader life due to General Assembly deregulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May '17 Gbc 44
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr '17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 5
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16) Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley (Nov '16) Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC