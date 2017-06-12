Culpeper board committee dodges request to regulate agri-tourism, Airbnbs

The Culpeper Board of Supervisors Rules Committee took no action Tuesday on controversial issues involving property and individual rights-agri-tourism, Airbnb, requiring small business owners to register with the county. Planning Director Sam McLaren suggested that some county policy should be formulated to deal with agri-tourism, which has taken on a new and extremely broader life due to General Assembly deregulation.

