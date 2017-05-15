Virginia has the nation's lowest earl...

Virginia has the nation's lowest early elective delivery rate

Staying pregnant for the full gestational term is what's best for the baby, according to the latest medical research. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, along with local hospital clinicians and representatives from the Medical Society of Virginia and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists announced Tuesday in Richmond that through a collaborative effort, Virginia has achieved the lowest early elective delivery rate in the nation.

