Pirelli HangarBicocca opens solo exhibition of works by Rosa Barba
Rosa Barba, "From Source to Poem to Rhythm to Reader", exhibition view at Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan, 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper
|Apr 17
|Legal Eagle
|1
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC