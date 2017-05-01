Food Lion, ALDI stores being remodeled in Fredericksburg region
Nine stores in the Fredericksburg region are among those Food Lion announced it will remodel Monday. They include three in Orange County and two each in Caroline, Louisa and the Northern Neck.
