Culpeper woman fined for feeding buzzards in town

Thursday May 18

Judy Kelley Schoniwitz told District Judge Dale Durrer that she had no intention of putting out food to attract vultures to her highly populated neighborhood, but they just showed up when she started feeding homeless cats. Durrer said that Virginia law does not take intent into consideration when it comes to feeding wildlife and said he was forced to find Schoniwitz guilty.

