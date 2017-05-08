Culpeper supervisors approve B&B permit, with conditions

Erick Kalenga got his use permit to operate a bed and breakfast at the home of Aruna Ratnavibhushana on Rixeyville Road near Catalpa, but the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors included a special condition to eliminate the possibility of that business turning into a restaurant or event site. Kalenga had sought a permit that would allow guests of the bed and breakfast to invite friends over for meals during their stay.

