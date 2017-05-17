Culpeper County, Islamic Center File Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit
A federal judge will review details of a lawsuit settlement that will end a Muslim group's courtroom battle to build a mosque in Culpeper County. The county and Islamic Center of Culpeper filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit Monday, pending a judge's approval of the settlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper
|Apr 17
|Legal Eagle
|1
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC