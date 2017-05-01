Culpeper approves sewage permit for Islamic prayer house
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a pump-and-haul septic system application that will let the Islamic Center of Culpeper build a small prayer house along Rixeyville Road . That approval came in accordance with an agreement the county reached last month with the U.S. Justice Department and the Islamic Center following discrimination suits filed by both groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper
|Apr 17
|Legal Eagle
|1
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC