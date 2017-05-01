Culpeper approves sewage permit for Islamic prayer house

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a pump-and-haul septic system application that will let the Islamic Center of Culpeper build a small prayer house along Rixeyville Road . That approval came in accordance with an agreement the county reached last month with the U.S. Justice Department and the Islamic Center following discrimination suits filed by both groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.