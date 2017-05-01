Culpeper approves sewage permit for I...

Culpeper approves sewage permit for Islamic prayer house

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a pump-and-haul septic system application that will let the Islamic Center of Culpeper build a small prayer house along Rixeyville Road . That approval came in accordance with an agreement the county reached last month with the U.S. Justice Department and the Islamic Center following discrimination suits filed by both groups.

