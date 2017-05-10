CSB Eyes More Same-Day Access

CSB Eyes More Same-Day Access

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services awarded the CSB about $300,000 earlier this month to improve "same-day access" services. "It allows for a person to come to the CSB and be assessed that same day," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr 17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley (Nov '16) Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC