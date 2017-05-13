Community honors Virginia soldier kil...

Community honors Virginia soldier killed in ISIS raid

U.S. Army Sergeant Cameron Thomas, 23, was laid to rest Saturday, with full military honors, at Culpeper National Cemetery. Members of the community, including Culpeper Sheriff's Deputies, lined the streets to pay their respect as Thomas' funeral procession drove through town.

