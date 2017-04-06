Your storm damage photos and videos
Photos and video captured the damaged caused by a line of severe storms that moved through Central Virginia Thursday afternoon. "Damage has occurred at many points along our distribution system with the most significant damage in the counties of Orange, Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Fauquier," REC's Director of Operations and Construction Services Ernest Young said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC