Three teens accused of setting series of fires in Culpeper and Fauquier

Two Fauquier County men and one male juvenile stand accused of setting a barn a fire at Catalpa in Culpeper County Saturday morning and face similar charges in Fauquier after police say they admitted to starting seven fires in 24 hours in the two counties. Samuel Perkins of Midland, Anthony Coachman of Warrenton and a 17-year-old were apprehended during a traffic stop near the Culpeper Walmart Saturday night about 11:30 and later charged in connection with the Catalpa fire.

