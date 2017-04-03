Three teens accused of setting series of fires in Culpeper and Fauquier
Two Fauquier County men and one male juvenile stand accused of setting a barn a fire at Catalpa in Culpeper County Saturday morning and face similar charges in Fauquier after police say they admitted to starting seven fires in 24 hours in the two counties. Samuel Perkins of Midland, Anthony Coachman of Warrenton and a 17-year-old were apprehended during a traffic stop near the Culpeper Walmart Saturday night about 11:30 and later charged in connection with the Catalpa fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC